Crabbers end strike – heading out to drop their pots

Commercial crab fisherman bargained for a little bit of an increase in the landing prices for their crab. The crab processors agreed to raise their last offer of $2.75/lb up to $2.875/lb and so the crab boats are headed out to sea.

Many fishermen will be dropping their pots out at sea at 8am Saturday morning and returning after 72 hours to pull ’em back up. Some of the smaller fishing boats may not get out as quickly because of forecasted high seas. More storms coming in starting tonight – not real windy but there are some swells that still haven’t arrived from the last blow that went through.

So good news for the crab boats, dock workers and processors. Prices generally rise after the first few weeks as supplies begin to taper off even though demand remains high. So the fishermen will likely see some extra money in their pockets by February.