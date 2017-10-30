Weather or Not: Return of the Sun

Monday, Oct. 30th – Lincoln County

Summary: Cloudy yesterday; fog, overcast overnight; clearing this morning.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 57F/52F/5mph/0.00”

Depoe Bay: 56F/44F/10mph/0.00”

Newport: 55F/43F/9mph/0.00”

Waldport: 56F/48F/9mph/0.00”

Yachats: 54F/46F/12mph/0.00”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: unlimited

Visibility: 10 miles/Wind: NE 6 mph/Altimeter: 30.02”

Forecast: We’re still on track for a couple of fairly nice days before the next round of rain sets in. Mostly clear today, tonight and tomorrow, highs 60-65F and a low of 45F. It could get a bit breezy this afternoon with northeast winds 15-25 mph gusting 35-40 in some areas. Outlook is for increasing clouds after the Trick-or-Treaters go home tomorrow night, a chance of rain Wednesday, rain likely Thursday through Saturday, then showers Sunday. Much cooler as the thermometer peaks at 50-55F during the day and slips to 40-45F overnight.

Halloween Night… Partly cloudy, NW wind 5-10 mph, 50F, Moon (84% full) rising at 4:31pm, sunset 5:58pm.

NOTE: With the stormy season upon us, use Weather or Not’s Twitter feed to get updated regional travel info and immediate notification of any new advisories, watches or warnings affecting the Central Coast. Follow @chrisburnswx.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways are dry, temp 45F, becoming windy in the passes. Willamette Valley roads are dry, thermometer readings 45-50F, strong east winds predicted in Portland Metro from I-205 east. The Columbia River Gorge has dry pavement, temperatures 50-55F, east winds 20-40 mph with higher gusts in the west end. For the Cascades, highways are dry, 35-40F, the free air freezing level is at 11,000 feet, east winds 15-25 mph gusting 45 today. * An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are NNE 5-10 knots gusting 15 this morning with seas 6-7 feet at 15 seconds. A Small Craft Advisory for winds is in effect through late tonight. A thermally-induced surface trough will expand north and strengthen today. This will result in wind gusts to around 30 knots lasting through tonight. The offshore flow will also create gusty conditions near coastal gaps. Wind speeds decrease during the second half of the week as upper level low-pressure moves over the region. Wave heights will subside more quickly today with the strengthening offshore flow. Seas remain below 10 feet through Tuesday then build to near 10 feet again Wednesday as a swell train arrives from the Northwest Pacific. Another batch of swell comes in late Thursday and Friday from a persistent low off the BC coast. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Mostly sunny, breezy, surf 4-6 feet (low).

* For a safe and enjoyable time on the Central Coast, the Oregon Parks & Recreation Department offers these Beach Safety Tips.

* Tides

10/30 Mon 9:41 AM 7.25 H

10/30 Mon 3:39 PM 2.63 L

10/30 Mon 9:26 PM 6.66 H

10/31 Tue 3:40 AM 1.19 L

In Short: Patchy fog, mainly clear, windy, then rain by mid-week.