Upcoming fun and fun learning from Mary’s Peak Group of Sierra Club

Mon., Oct. 30th – Fall Colors on Vineyard Mountain Trail – Doris deLespinasse

Fri., Nov. 3rd – 2nd Annual Waterfront Hike – Mary Beth Downes

Wed., Nov. 8th – Chepenefu Lecture Series – 2nd lecture.

Sat., Nov. 11th – Finley Wildlife Refuge – Woodpecker & Mill Hill Loops – Barbara Weeks

Sun., Nov. 12th – Dunawi Regeneration Project Native Planting Party at Bald Hill Natural Area – Dave Eckert

And here are the details….

TOMORROW, Monday, October 30th – Fall Colors on Vineyard Mountain Trail: The leaders walked this trail Friday and thoroughly enjoyed the fall leaves in the sun. So we hope you’ll join us to do it while this excellent weather is with us.

We’ll go from the Lewisburg Saddle up the Vinyard Mountain trail to the old cabin foundation near the towers, with a view of the Cascades if we’re lucky. Then we’ll go down on the new eastbound segment of the trail, looking out toward the Soap Creek valley. Return on gravel Nettleton Road. On the easy side of moderate, with some hill climbing, 3-4 miles, 500 feet of elevation gain. We could add the short, steep Ridge Trail to this at the end for those who wish. Meet at the Lewisburg Saddle for a 1:30 p.m. departure. Contact leaders for directions or to pre-register: Doris deLespinasse, ddeles@gmail.com or 541-760-3430; Mike Neeley-Brown.

Friday, November 3rd – 2nd Annual Waterfront Hike. 9am-12N.

How about a rain or shine hike on the Corvallis Waterfront ending up at New Morning Bakery for hot coffee and sticky buns? I led this hike last year and it was a big hit! Lots of socializing and interesting conversation. Bring a friend or someone new! Let’s go and enjoy the beauty of autumn in Corvallis! We may be rewarded with lingering some fall foliage! We’ll start at NW 1st and NW Tyler, walk the waterfront, go around Avery Park, return on NW 2nd St and end up at New Morning Bakery. We’ll do 3.7 miles with 266 ft elevation gain. (But add a little extra to get back to your car.) Moving at an average speed of 2.0 mph I am rating this hike EASY. All you need is comfy walking shoes, an umbrella or rain gear, and some money for a midmorning snack or early lunch (optional). Let’s meet at 8:50 at NW 1st and NW Tyler behind the Super 8 in Corvallis and start hiking by 9 am. To sign up, contact Mary Beth Downes at mbcdownes@gmail.com or call/text 541 250-2563.

Wednesday, November 8th – Chepenefu Lecture Series – 2nd lecture.

7:00 pm in the Corvallis Majestic Theater with the doors opening at 6:00 pm. “Kalapuya Archaeology: Cultural Record of the Willamette Valley before 1850” by Dr. Thomas Connolly, director of archaeological research at the University of Oregon Museum of Natural and Cultural History (since 1986) and author of Oregon Archaeology. Sponsored by the Marys Peak Group and the Spring Creek Project. Admission is free and open to the public. The first lecture was a full house (300 people) with about 40 more people turned away, so get there early. For further information, contact Dave Eckert at deckert@willamettewatershed.com.

Sunday, November 11th – Finley Wildlife Refuge – Woodpecker & Mill Hill Loops. 10am – 3pm. The fall is a lovely time to visit Finley National Wildlife Refuge. The birds have returned and, if the sky is clear, we’ll see a beautiful vista of the refuge and the beyond…

This is an easy 4.6 mile hike over rolling terrain with little elevation gain. It will include Woodpecker Loop, the Intertie Trail and Mill Pond Loop whichtraverse five habitats: upland oak savannah, mixed deciduous/coniferous forest, oak woodland, seasonal wetland, and riparian. Along the way we will see the ongoing work the refuge is doing to restore the oak savannah. We may see hawks and geese, and, some elk, if we’re lucky.

The trail can get a bit muddy this time of year, so wear appropriate shoes.

Bring a lunch, water, and be prepared for rain, wet conditions, and cooler

temperatures. Bring binoculars if you choose to get a closer look at the

birds and beasts. We will meet at the Benton County Fairgrounds parking lot off of Reservoir Road for a 10:00AM departure. We will be driving to the refuge via Bellfountain Road which is quite scenic. Please arrive 10 minutes early.

Register with MPG hike leader Barbara Weeks at barbaraweeks@hotmail.com

Sunday, November 12th – Dunawi Regeneration Project Native Planting Party at Bald Hill Natural Area. Noon – 4 pm. Plant native shrubs, rush and camas to regenerate the healthy stream functions of the headwaters of Dunawi Creek at the base of Bald Hill in the 2nd year of the 5-year regeneration project. This will require a ½ mile hike to the site from the Benton County Fairgrounds across a field and planting in a wet area where you will leave quite dirty. Bringing a shovel will be helpful, but not required. To register and receive more information, contact Dave Eckert at deckert@willamettewatershed.com.

Announcements……

1) In the absence of having our own MPG trail work coordinator, we can continue to contribute to our forest environment by joining the monthly trail work party organized/directed by the OSU Recreation Field Coordinator from 9 – 1 pm the 3rd Saturday of the month:

Nov. 18 – Extendo Trail (in the Oak Creek area)

Dec. 16 – Extendo or Dave’s Trail

Jan. 20 – Dave’s Trail extension from RD 580 to Powder House

Feb. 17 – Dave’s

If interested in participating, please contact the Coordinator, Matt McPharlin, at matt.mcpharlin@oregonstate.edu

2) Save the date! Come re-connect with old friends and meet new ones on January 20th, 2018, at the Marys Peak Group Winter Potluck. We will look back to celebrate our achievements and activities in 2017 and look forward to outings and programs coming in 2018. Awards will be given. Come find out who hiked the most miles with MPG in 2017. There will also be a slide show featuring photos taken on our outings. Details forthcoming. Delicious food and good conversation are guaranteed! Contact Julie Arrington at julie.seahorse@gmail.com if you have questions.