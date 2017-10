5:40pm

Probable attic area fire at a house at 640 SE 5th in Newport. Family has evacuated.

5:49pm

Newport Fire on scene sizing up the fire – calling for back up from Seal Rock and Toledo Fire Departments.

5:51pm

Fire Chief Rob Murphy on scene.

5:53pm

Chief Murphy says the fire is in the attic.

