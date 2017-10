1:47pm

Not sure if it’s the same woman from earlier in the week, but reports say that a woman is walking in the northbound travel lane of 101 – shirtless – just north of Boiler Bay which is north of Depoe Bay. Law enforcement enroute.

1:50pm

From the sound of things, it’s the same woman from last week.

2:02pm

OSP has searched the area and say they saw no sign of her.