Surf-stranded kids at Devil’s Punch Bowl

1:35pm

Report of some teen-agers stranded on the rocks at Devil’s Punchbowl. Low tide is at 2:39pm. At least the tide’s not coming in. There’s time to get them out of there. Surf conditions are pretty calm compared to last week.

P.S. There’s been some confusion on the location of the call. Oregon State Police are enroute to Otter Rock to see if the call is legitimate.

1:45pm

Coast Guard just so happens to have a helo in the air and asking if they’re needed.

1:46pm

Coast Guard spotted the kids. They’re off the rocks and walking on the beach. Appear to be okay.