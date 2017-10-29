Helping Samaritan House always tastes this good!!

Chalet Restaurant and Bakery will host the November 1st “Dine Out for Samaritan House.” The restaurant, renowned for delicious pies and desserts, will donate 15% of the day’s proceeds to help support Samaritan House, a shelter for homeless families with children.

Chalet’s batters and dough are made from scratch and all are carefully prepared and blended by hand, using only the finest ingredients. They make homemade jams, compotes, and syrups to further enhance their tasty pancakes and waffles. Chalet’s traditional fresh baked pies are complemented by delicious pastries created by daughter Karly Walker schooled at the Tante Marie Cooking School in San Francisco. Pot roasts with carrots and onion and Tom turkeys are roasted daily. They use only fresh potatoes for mashed, baked, or hash browns, never frozen or dehydrated. Homemade soups, gravies, and sauces are prepared fresh daily. They feature seasonally fresh wild Pacific fish and Oregon oysters and the finest Willamette Valley fruits and vegetables available.

Samaritan House has been providing homeless families in Lincoln County with safe shelter and assistance in transitioning to self-sufficiency since 1988. Comprehensive case management and educational programming surround the residents with a supportive and sympathetic atmosphere where they can learn the necessary skills to be independent. For more information, visit www.samfamshelter.org or call 541-574-8898.