Surf Rescue seaward of The Inn at Spanish Head – missing swimmers

12:00n

North Lincoln Fire-Rescue are enroute to two people who were reported caught up in large surf off The Inn at Spanish Head at 4009 SW 101. Observer who called 9-1-1 said she was watching them, then they disappeared.

12:03pm

Surf is relatively small. Nothing like earlier in the week.

12:10pm

Firefighter tells 9-1-1 that he’s on the 9th floor of the resort and he says he says nothing through his binoculars.

12:11pm

Now the story is that it’s somebody on a jet ski pulling a surfer. Fire-Rescue says they do not appear to be in distress. All surf rescue crews are released from the call.