Reported nude swimmer near the Nye Beach Turnaround

10:55am

Report of a woman who stripped her clothes and went out into the surf near the Nye Beach Turnaround. Probably due to very chilly water temperatures, she headed back onto the beach and is now hypothermic on the beach acting very groggy. There are bystanders watching over her awaiting Newport Fire-Rescue to arrive and possibly take her to the hospital.

11:08am

Reports from the scene indicate that the woman had been cited for a similar offense sometime back. Cited again.