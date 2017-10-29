Weather or Not: Git ‘Er Done

Sunday, Oct. 29th – Lincoln County

Summary: Fog and low clouds yesterday; drizzle and overcast overnight.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 56F/53F/11mph/0.01”

Depoe Bay: 54F/46F/11mph/0.01”

Newport: 54F/46F/10mph/0.01”

Waldport: 56F/52F/11mph/0.02”

Yachats: 55F/50F/17mph/0.01”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: overcast @ 2,300’

Visibility: 10 miles/Wind: calm/Altimeter: 30.03”

Forecast: In the words of Larry the Cable Guy, it’s time to “git ‘er done” if you have any remaining outdoor projects to accomplish before bona fide Fall weather sets-in later this week. Mostly cloudy today and tonight with patchy fog, high 55-60F, low 50F. The Sun returns tomorrow, and the mercury rises to 60-65F. Outlook is for sunshine on Tuesday, increasing clouds Wednesday with a chance of showers, rain likely Thursday and Friday, then showers on Saturday. Typical Autumn temperatures are predicted as highs climb to 55-60F and lows slump to 45-50F all week.

Halloween Night… Partly cloudy, light wind, 45-50F, Moon (84% full) rising at 4:31pm, sunset 5:58pm.

NOTE: With the stormy season upon us, use Weather or Not’s Twitter feed to get updated regional travel info and immediate notification of any new advisories, watches or warnings affecting the Central Coast. Follow @chrisburnswx.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways are damp in spots, temp 50F. Willamette Valley roads are mainly dry, thermometer readings 50-55F. The Columbia River Gorge has dry pavement, temperatures 45-50F. For the Cascades, highways are dry, 35-45F, the free air freezing level is at 14,000 feet.

* Outlook for weekend travelers is mainly dry roads at all elevations including the Coast Range and Cascades through tonight.

* An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are light and variable this morning with seas 8-9 feet at 17 seconds. No wind issues through the weekend with wind speeds primarily 10 knots or less. Projections are showing a thermally-induced surface trough developing along the South Oregon Coast. This feature intensifies and expands north late tonight and Monday, resulting in winds around 25 knots. Wind speeds decrease during the second half of next week as upper level low-pressure moves over the region. Seas hovering just under 10 feet early this morning; wave heights will continue to gradually drop today and will subside more quickly Monday with the strengthening offshore flow. Seas remain below 10 feet through Tuesday then build to around 12 feet Wednesday as a swell train arrives from the Northwest Pacific. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Mostly cloudy, surf 6-8 feet with sneaker waves.

* Stay off of jetties and offshore rocks, and be extremely watchful on rocky shores or sandy beaches. These areas may be periodically inundated by surf, especially during high tides. Be aware of sneaker waves that will be significantly higher than those that precede or follow them. Never turn your back on the ocean.

* Tides

10/29 Sun 9:02 AM 6.82 H

10/29 Sun 2:47 PM 3.33 L

10/29 Sun 8:20 PM 6.40 H

10/30 Mon 2:52 AM 1.22 L

In Short: Mainly cloudy, then clearing, but rain by mid-week.