Newport Surfrider Chapter and Hatfield Student Organization Present

The Hatfield Student Organization and the Newport Chapter of Surfrider Foundation invite you to attend a screening of An Inconvenient Sequel Thursday, November 9, 2017 at 6pm in the Hatfield Marine Science Visitor Center. This is a must-see, powerful documentary. A decade after An Inconvenient Truth (2006) brought climate change into the heart of popular culture comes the follow-up that shows just how close we are to a real energy revolution.

The reception to follow will feature a discussion of local climate change issues with experts from our community. Admission is free with a suggested donation. Donations will benefit the Newport Chapter of Surfrider Foundation.

About An Inconvenient Sequel: A decade after An Inconvenient Truth brought the climate crisis into the heart of popular culture, comes the riveting and rousing follow-up that shows just how close we are to a real energy revolution. Former Vice President Al Gore continues his tireless fight, traveling around the world training an army of climate champions and influencing international climate policy. Cameras follow him behind the scenes — in moments both private and public, funny and poignant — as he pursues the inspirational idea that while the stakes have never been higher, the perils of climate change can be overcome with human ingenuity and passion.