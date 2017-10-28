Huntin’ for shrooooms….

On Monday, November 13, at 10:00 a.m., the Newport 60+ Activity Center will host a short talk on finding and identifying wild mushrooms by local, long-time mushroom hunter Lee Andersen. The emphasis will be on safely finding common local edibles.

There will be a demonstration on how and why to make a spore print and an introduction to keying the specimens you find.

The presentation will be followed by a short trip to hunt for edible mushrooms in this area. Participants need to bring water, a folding knife and a basket or mesh bag to carry found mushrooms. Plastic bags are not recommended. Appropriate footwear and a walking stick are recommended.

For a full listing of 60+ trips, events, presentations and classes go to www.newportoregon.gov/sc, stop by the office, or call 541-265-9617.