A most interesting information program at the Newport Senior Center

MEDICAL CANNABIS 101

Join us for an inspiring presentation on Monday, November 13, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Newport 60+ Activity Center as Dr. Janice Knox and Dr. Rachel Knox share information you may not know about medical cannabis, its history and use.

Historical use and current science point to the Endocannabinoid System as an ancient, fundamental and physiological necessity for life and health in general. Discover how the ancient system was uncovered and how all living creatures are hard-wired with this system. The Endocannabinoid System (ECS) is a lock and key system that maintains homeostasis between all the body’s physiological systems to maintain health. From conception to death, the ECS plays a vital role.

Learn how cannabis works on this system and why. Learn why cannabis can be an answer to so many medical problems and why it should be considered a first line medication. Finally, understand how the discovery of the ECS and the application of cannabis has blown the roof off neurophysiology, pharmacology and biochemistry.

To sign up for this presentation, please stop by the 60+ Activity Center at 20 S.E. Second Street in Newport or call 541-265-9617. For a complete listing of trips, events, presentations and classes, please visit our website: www.newportoregon.gov/sc.