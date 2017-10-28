Police pursuit leads to the shooting death of 17 year old believed to have carjacked vehicle in Salem. Highway 18 closed at Valley Junction.



12:13pm

From Oregon State Police:

The Oregon State Police (OSP) with assistance from the Polk County Major Crimes Team are investigating an Officer Involved Shooting on Highway 18 near milepost 23 in Grand Ronde.

Preliminary information from investigators indicates deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office were notified of an armed carjacking and robbery that occurred around 4:00 am this morning in the Safeway parking lot at the corner of Silverton Road and Lancaster Drive NE in Salem. A black, 2015 Toyota Corolla, was reported ‘car-jacked’ at that location and the suspect was reported to have possessed a weapon. Polk County deputies located the vehicle and a pursuit ensued, ending on Highway 18 near milepost 23. As deputies attempted to take the subject, a 17-year-old juvenile male from Silverton into custody shots were fired and the subject died at the scene. Investigators have recovered a weapon from the shooting scene.

Highway 18 is closed and the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) has established detours to reroute traffic. OSP expects the highway to be re-opened between 12:00 noon and 1:00 pm today.

The names of the involved officers and of the deceased juvenile are being withheld pending next of kin notification.