Weather or Not: Considerable Cooling

Saturday, Oct. 28th – Lincoln County

Summary: Sunny, warm yesterday; clear overnight; foggy this morning.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 71F*/54F/19mph/0.00”

Depoe Bay: 68F/46F/10mph/0.00”

Newport: 77F*/45F/17mph/0.00”

Waldport: 66F/50F/10mph/0.00”

Yachats: 65F/50F/17mph/0.00”

*Record High Temperatures Friday…

Lincoln City: 71F, previous 70F in 2003

Newport: 77F, previous 75F in 2008

Depoe Bay, Waldport and Yachats were well below their records which are in the mid-70s for October 27th.

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: overcast @ 300’

Visibility: 0.25 miles/Wind: calm/Altimeter: 30.05”

Forecast: What a difference a day makes. On the heels of record high temperatures and blazing sunshine, expect considerable cooling with fog and increasing clouds today, the thermometer stops at about 60F. Tonight and tomorrow, patchy fog, drizzle, mostly cloudy, low of 50F and high 55-60F. Outlook is for a brief return to clear and dry weather Monday and Tuesday, mostly cloudy Wednesday, a chance of rain Thursday, then rain likely by Friday. The mercury slowly cools as highs could be down to just 50F by week’s end and lows dip to 45F.

Halloween Night… Increasing clouds, light wind, 45-50F, Moon (84% full) rising at 4:31pm, sunset 5:58pm.

NOTE: With the stormy season upon us, use Weather or Not’s Twitter feed to get updated regional travel info and immediate notification of any new advisories, watches or warnings affecting the Central Coast. Follow @chrisburnswx.

Travel: As of 8:30am this morning, Highway 18 was closed at its junction with Highway 22 due to ‘an incident’; ODOT suggests using an alternate route. In the Coast Range this morning, highways are dry, temps 40-45F. Willamette Valley roads are dry, thermometer readings 40-45F, and there are areas of fog from Albany/Corvallis south to Eugene. The Columbia River Gorge has dry pavement, temperatures 45-55F, east winds 15-25 mph. For the Cascades, highways are dry, 35-45F, it’s foggy in spots, the free air freezing level is at 16,000 feet.

* Outlook for weekend travelers is mainly dry roads at all elevations including the Coast Range and Cascades; drizzle may cause coastal highways to become wet; and it will be windy in parts of the Gorge.

* An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are SW 5-10 knots this morning with seas 11-12 feet at 15-19 seconds. A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas is in effect through this evening. No wind issues through the weekend with speeds primarily 10 knots or less. A weak southerly wind reversal is in progress with low stratus and fog moving north across the coastal waters today. A thermally-induced surface trough developing along the South Oregon Coast late Sunday or Sunday evening intensifies and expands north Sunday night and Monday resulting in solid small craft advisory wind speeds, decreasing during the second half of next week as an upper level low-pressure system moves over the region. A long-period west swell has reached the waters, now 19-21 seconds at the buoys. Wave heights 10-12 feet today will subside below 10 feet tonight. Local guidance suggests a high potential for sneaker waves through today. Wave heights gradually drop tomorrow, but will subside more quickly Monday with strengthening offshore flow. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Fog, clouds, surf 10 feet with sneaker waves.

* Stay off of jetties and offshore rocks, and be extremely watchful on rocky shores or sandy beaches. These areas may be periodically inundated by surf, especially during high tides. Be aware of sneaker waves that will be significantly higher than those that precede or follow them. Never turn your back on the ocean.

* Tides

10/28 Sat 8:14 AM 6.50 H

10/28 Sat 1:41 PM 3.85 L

10/28 Sat 7:05 PM 6.33 H

10/29 Sun 1:59 AM 1.24 L

In Short: Fog, low clouds, drizzle, then sunny, but rain by late next week.