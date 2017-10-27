Drummin’ up music with a definite beat…at Don Davis Park!

ENTERTAINMENT for NOVEMBER 2017

Saturday, November 11 — NEWPORT COMMUNITY DRUM CIRCLE — The drum circle is back on its regular winter schedule every second Saturday from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. inside the cozy glass enclosed gazebo at Don Davis Park across from the Performing Arts Center. Free and family friendly and drug, alcohol, and smoke free. No musical experience required, bring your own drum or borrow one of their’s. Contact chandler@chandlerdavis.com or 541-272-4615.