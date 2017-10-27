Rep. David Gomberg counseled on his exuberance while on the job…

Central Coast State Representative David Gomberg, a man who is by nature spontaneously emotional, even gleeful as well as all-around happy, got him in trouble recently when two women lawmakers lodged what was called “an informal complaint” about him with Speaker Tina Kotek. Although their complaints were several years old, lady lawmakers still informed Speaker Kotek about what they considered as “inappropriate humor or inappropriate touching – hugging.”

State House legal staff said Rep. Gomberg’s behavior did not rise to the level of workplace harassment but Speaker Kotek said she felt it her obligation to raise the issue with Rep. Gomberg. Rep. Gomberg said he immediately sought outside support to better understand the complaints and that he is adjusting his behavior to ensure that he does not offend any person’s “personal space” again. Because the names of those complaining were not revealed, because they were informal complaints, Rep. Gomberg logically doesn’t know who to apologize to.

Here’s more on the story in The Oregonian. Click here.