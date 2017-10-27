Four handed classical piano coming to Lincoln City

The Portland-based XX Digitus Duo (“Twenty Fingers”), selected in 2016 by Artslandia magazine as one of their top 50 favorite artists, will be performing in Lincoln City on Saturday, Nov. 18. The program, called “Shades of Twenty,” will be a multi-media, four-hand piano concert event featuring a variety of musical styles that range from Latin American, to contemporary classical, film and alternative rock. Hailed by critics as “dynamic,” “impressive” and “intrepid,” this duo’s music will be accompanied by visual projections and will include the local premiere of Dag Gabrielson’s 2016 musical score for the 1927 Dada film, “Ghosts Before Breakfast.”

The concert will begin at 7 pm on Nov. 18 at the Lincoln City Cultural Center, inside the historic Delake School at 540 NE Hwy. 101, Lincoln City. Advance tickets are $20 for adults, and $10 for youth ages 18 and under, on sale now at www.lincolncityculturalcenter.org or by calling 541-994-9994. LCCC members will receive a $2 discount.

Together, Garcia and Muramatsu explore the classical standards but also the vast repertoire of their shared Latin American musical heritage, and are deeply committed to working with composers in creating new works for the medium, commissioning four works in the past two years from composers Ken Selden, Dag Gabrielsen and Charles Copeland. Their goal is to create exciting musical experiences that include classical/contemporary/rock audiences with an eclectic choice of repertoire while collaborating with other art forms such as film, visual arts, poetry and dance.

Here’s a sampler of their music. Click on #9 (I’ve Got Rhythm) on the list it’s really good!!

https://xxdigitusduo.bandcamp.com/album/xx-digitus-duo