Hunting the wild underground shrooms…



LINCOLN COUNTY MYCOLOGICAL SOCIETY BRINGS MUSHROOM HUNTER AUTHOR TO NEWPORT PUBLIC LIBRARY

Author Langdon Cook will speak at the Newport Public Library on Wednesday, November 1, at 7:00 p.m. He is the author of The Mushroom Hunters: On the Trail of an Underground America, winner of the 2014 Pacific Northwest Book Award and finalist for the 2014 Washington State Book Award.

Rich with the science and lore of edible fungi—from seductive chanterelles to exotic porcini—The Mushroom Hunters is equal parts travelogue and culinary history lesson. Cook goes into the woods with the iconoclasts and outlaws who seek one of nature’s last truly wild foods: the uncultivated mushroom.

Cook’s writing appears in numerous publications and he has been nominated for a James Beard Award (2016) and a Pushcart Prize. Cook lives in Seattle with his wife and two children. His most recent book, Upstream: Searching for Wild Salmon, from River to Table, was published this year.

This program is co-sponsored by the Lincoln County Mycological Society and the Newport Public Library, and is free and open to the public.