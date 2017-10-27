Turn on your community’s high beams and see where we’re headed…



Newports VISION 2040 PLAN is headed for home plate. Get your two-cents in…

The Newport City Council will hold a public hearing for citizen opinion on the final draft of the Vision 2040 Plan. The public hearing is Monday, November 6th, 6pm in the City Council Chambers of the Newport City Hall.

The final draft of the Vision 2040 Plan is available by clicking the following link: http://newportoregon.gov/Vision2040, or by contacting the City Recorder, at p.hawker@newportoregon.gov, or by telephone at 541.574.0613.

The Newport City Council encourages everyone with an interest in this issue to provide public comment at this public hearing. Written comments may be submitted to the City Recorder, via e-mail, at publiccomment@newportoregon.gov, or by mail, or dropped off to the City Recorder at City Hall, 169 SW Coast Highway, Newport, Oregon 97365.

Written comments received by Monday, November 6th, 4pm, will be distributed to the City Council that evening.