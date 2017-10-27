L C: A Lovely Launch to the Holidays- Tree Lighting & Christmas Market

LINCOLN CITY – Put a little homemade, hometown sparkle in your holiday this year, at the annual Lincoln City Tree Lighting Party and Christmas Market, Nov. 24, 25 and 26 at the Lincoln City Cultural Center. With carols, cookies, cocoa and Kris Kringle, this is an event that checks all the holiday boxes, all in one place. It features many free and weatherproof events, as well as fundraisers for local charities and a marketplace for artisans, plus the lighting of the community Christmas tree and three visits from Santa Claus. The fun will begin on Friday, Nov. 24, the day after Thanksgiving at the Lincoln City Cultural Center, 540 NE Hwy. 101. Thanks to a hardworking corps of volunteer elves, the center halls will be deliciously decked with garlands, ornaments and lights, a tree on stage and another on the west lawn.

Starting at noon, Black Friday shoppers can listen to the Bell Tree carols while they browse the Christmas Market, the Chessman Gallery and the LCCC Members Gift Shop. Krista Eddy’s famous make-and-take ornament workshop will be open to kids of all ages from 2 to 5 pm. This year’s project: adorable yarn-wrapped stars and trees. Donations are happily accepted but participation is free, while supplies last.

At 5 pm, LCCC volunteers and staff will begin to serve the cookies, hot chocolate and coffee, generously provided by Kenny’s IGA and the Morgan Family. If weather permits, the crowd will gather outside (if not, there will be room inside to enjoy). The Sweet Adelines will perform and lead a group carol sing, followed by the countdown and the flip of the switch, to illuminate the community Christmas tree and the rest of the Cultural Center’s new outdoor light display.

At around 5:30 pm on Friday, a fire truck from North Lincoln Fire & Rescue will deliver Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus to the south entrance of the Cultural Center. They’ll make their way to the auditorium, where Santa will hear wishes, pose for photos, collect food donations and give away candy canes on the decorated stage. The last event of the evening will be the Cake Walk, with cupcakes, cakes and other treats donated by local bakeries and restaurants. Your first ticket is free; all other chances are just $1.

Activities will continue on Saturday, Nov. 25, from 10 am to 4 pm. The Christmas Market will feature more than 24 vendors of handmade goodies and artisan gifts, including jewelry, woodworking, food and textiles. Local youth groups and service clubs will be selling fundraising items, like nuts and cookies, for your holiday neighborhood giving. The Chessman Gallery and LCCC Members’ Gift Shop will also be open, offering a selection of artwork and one-of-a-kind gifts made right here on the Oregon Coast. Santa Claus and his reindeer will arrive at 2 pm, hearing wishes and taking donations for the Lincoln City Food Pantry.

On Sunday, Nov. 25, a new set of vendors will take over the Christmas Market space. The Lincoln City Farmers & Crafters Market will be open for business, selling late season produce and a variety of seasonal goods. Hours on Sunday will be 10 am to 3 pm. Bring your donations for the Lincoln City Food Pantry, and visit Santa Claus starting at 11 am.

The three-day Tree Lighting Party & Christmas Market event is made possible through the generosity of local businesses, and a grant from the Lincoln City Visitor & Convention Bureau. Admission and parking are free.

SANTA & THE REINDEER

The LCCC is pleased to announce that Santa Claus will be making three appearances at this Tree Lighting Party and Christmas Market event: 5:30 pm on Friday, 2 pm on Saturday and 11 am on Sunday. To visit with him and/or take a photo, bring a donation of money or nonperishable food for the Lincoln City Food Pantry.

In years’ past, this event has featured a display of live reindeer, outside on the west lawn. This year, said LCCC director Niki Price, be prepared for something new. “While we were all happy to see a live reindeer, some of us were a little disappointed that we weren’t able to ride them – or even touch them!” said Price. “This year, with help from a grant from the Lincoln City VCB, we are procuring a pair of reindeer that kids (and adults) can hug and pose with. They’re plush and 5 feet tall, and they can hold up to 150 pounds, so kids can sit on them (with help from an adult). Come check them out.”

The Lincoln City Cultural Center is a non-profit center for community and creativity, inside the historic Delake School building, at the corner of NE Sixth St. and Hwy. 101. The center, which is also home to the official Lincoln City Visitor Information Center, is open from 10 am to 4 pm every day except Tuesday. For details, head to www.lincolncity-culturalcenter.org, or call 541-994-9994.

####

TREE LIGHTING PARTY & CHRISTMAS MARKET : Nov. 24-26, 2017, at the Lincoln City Cultural Center

Inside the historic Delake School, 540 NE Hwy. 101 For details, to volunteer or to donate, call 541-994-9994

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS: All events free & open to the public

Friday, Nov. 24

Doors Open from Noon to 7 pm

Noon Bell Carols by Georgia Roelof

2-5 pm Make-and-Take Ornaments, Conference Room

5 pm Carols by the Sweet Adelines

5:15 pm Countdown, Tree Illumination

5:30 pm Santa arrives by fire truck, South Entrance

5:45-7 pm Santa hears wishes, Auditorium

6-7 pm Cake Walk

Saturday, Nov. 25

10 am-4 pm Christmas Market Open

2 pm Santa arrives