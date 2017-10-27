OSP ask for publics’ help in bagging poachers…

The Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife Division is asking for the public’s help to identify the person(s) responsible for the unlawful taking and wasting of two mule deer bucks in Jefferson County.

On the afternoon of October 23, 2017, OSP Fish and Wildlife Troopers were notified by a landowner of two dead buck deer with their heads and a small portion of meat removed on Cold Camp Road, near the town of Ashwood. Investigation revealed the deer had been shot and killed by a high powered rifle. It is believed the deer had been killed over the weekend of Oct 20-22. The public is urged to call Oregon State Police Sergeant Andrew Vanderwerf or Senior Trooper Craig Gunderson through the Turn In Poachers (TIP) hotline at 1-800-452-7888 or 541-296-2161.

Poaching wildlife and damaging habitats affects present and future generations of wildlife, impacts communities and the economy, and creates enforcement challenges. The Turn-In-Poachers (TIP) reward is paid for information leading to the arrest/conviction of person(s) for illegally killing, taking, and/or waste of deer, elk, antelope, bear, cougar, wolf, bighorn sheep, mountain goat, moose, furbearers and/or game birds. TIP rewards can also be given for the illegal taking, netting, snagging, and/or dynamiting of salmon, steelhead, sturgeon, and/or large numbers of any fish listed in Oregon statute as a game fish. In addition, a reward may be issued for information that results in an arrest/conviction of a person who has illegally obtained Oregon hunting/angling license or tags. People who “work” the system and falsely apply for resident licenses and/or tags are not legally hunting and/or angling and are considered poachers.

Increasing damage to wildlife habitat by off-road vehicles prompted the Oregon Hunters Association (OHA) to create the Natural Resources Reward Program that offers a $300 reward for information leading to the arrest of anyone causing natural resources damage by the illegal use of motorized vehicles and is similar to its highly successful TIP program.

* $1,000 Bighorn Sheep, Mountain Goat and Moose

* $500 Elk, Deer and Antelope

* $300 Bear, Cougar and Wolf

* $300 Habitat Destruction

* $100 Game Fish and Shellfish

* $100 Upland Birds and Waterfowl

* $100 Furbearers

How to Report a Wildlife and/or Habitat Law Violation or Suspicious Activity:

TIP Hotline: 1-800-452-7888 (24/7)

TIP E-Mail: TIP@state.or.us (Monitored M-F 8:00AM – 5:00PM)