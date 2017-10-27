Weather or Not: Winter 2017-18 Outlook

Friday, Oct. 27th – Lincoln County

Summary: Clouds early, sunny later yesterday; clear, breezy overnight.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 67F/51F/23mph/0.00”

Depoe Bay: 63F/47F/12mph/0.00”

Newport: 61F/50F/30mph/0.00”

Waldport: 60F/51F/22mph/0.00”

Yachats: 63F/51F/37mph/0.00”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: unlimited

Visibility: 10 miles/Wind: E 7 mph/Altimeter: 30.06”

Forecast: More sunshine is on tap for today, east winds gusting 10-15 mph and the mercury climbs to 65-70F. Patchy fog and increasing clouds tonight, low around 50F. Mixed skies tomorrow, cooler, high 60F. Outlook is for foggy and mostly cloudy Sunday, sunny Monday and Tuesday, overcast Wednesday, then a chance of rain by Thursday. Normal temperatures are projected with highs of 60F and lows 45-50F.

Halloween Night… Increasing clouds, light wind, 45-50F, Moon (84% full) rising at 4:31pm, sunset 5:58pm.

Winter Outlook: If you’re really into weather, then you may want to spend some time perusing the 2017-18 Winter Weather Briefing by the National Weather Service and Lincoln County Emergency Management. There’s a lot included, from recapping last Winter’s cold, snow and ice in much of Northwest Oregon, to a detailed look ahead at this Winter, preparing your home and how to receive emergency alerts. Click here.

In a nutshell, it looks like there’ll be a 55-60% chance of a La Niña developing, with colder than normal temperatures, near to above average precipitation and slightly above average snowpack. High-impact storms can occur from late October through March. Wind, floods and low-elevation snow could have the greatest impacts.

NOTE: With the stormy season upon us, use Weather or Not’s Twitter feed to get updated regional travel info and immediate notification of any new advisories, watches or warnings affecting the Central Coast. Follow @chrisburnswx.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways are dry, temps 45-50F. Willamette Valley roads are dry, thermometer readings 50-55F, and there’s a Dense Fog Advisory in effect from Albany/Corvallis south to Eugene. The Columbia River Gorge has dry pavement, temperatures 45-55F, east winds 15-25 mph gusting 45-50. For the Cascades, highways are dry, 45-50F, it’s foggy in spots, the free air freezing level is at 15,000 feet.

* Outlook for weekend travelers is dry roads at all elevations including the Coast Range and Cascades; it may be windy at times in the Gorge.

* An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are E 10-15 knots this morning with seas 5 feet at 10 seconds. A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas is in effect from this evening through tomorrow afternoon. Northerly winds will decrease today as a weak low-pressure system shifts north off the Oregon Coast. Expect small craft winds over the northern outer waters to drop below 20 knots by late morning. Benign wind conditions under 15 knots are then expected to persist through the weekend. Late Sunday night into Monday, northerly winds will increase again, with gusts to 25 knots and small craft advisory conditions are expected Monday into Tuesday. A long-period swell out of the west increases late today and tonight, with seas climbing into the 10-12 foot range through Saturday night. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Mostly sunny, moderate breeze, surf 4-5 feet (low).

* For a safe and enjoyable time on the Central Coast, the Oregon Parks & Recreation Department offers these Beach Safety Tips.

* Tides

10/27 Fri 7:15 AM 6.31 H

10/27 Fri 12:22 PM 4.10 L

10/27 Fri 5:49 PM 6.50 H

10/28 Sat 1:00 AM 1.20 L

In Short: Mainly clear and east windy, then cloudy with rain late next week.