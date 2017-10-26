Waddell & Reed has new home in Lincoln City – come celebrate with them!

RIBBON CUTTING AT WADDELL & REED FINANCIAL ADVISORS

Celebrating Their New Location in Lincoln City

Waddell & Reed Financial Advisors, will hold a ribbon cutting and open house celebrating their new location at 2137 A NW Highway 101 in Lincoln City on Thursday, November 2nd at 5:30pm.

Enjoy wine and finger foods while networking and meet Duane Silbernagel, Certified Financial Planner at Waddell & Reed. Silbernagel says his goals are simple: to know his clients well, to treat them with respect and to measure his success by their successes.

The primary objective of Waddell & Reed is to create a financial plan to aid clients in their overall financial affairs, with the end goal being an accumulation of wealth while maintaining appropriate risk reduction strategies.

For more information, contact Duane at Waddell & Reed at (541) 614-1322