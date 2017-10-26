Weather or Not: Back on Track

Thursday, Oct. 26th – Lincoln County

Summary: Sunny AM, cloudy PM, evening showers yesterday; overcast overnight.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 61F/50F/19mph/0.06”

Depoe Bay: 60F/44F/16mph/0.02”

Newport: 59F/45F/21mph/0.03”

Waldport: 59F/49F/25mph/0.01”

Yachats: 59F/47F/28mph/0.02”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: overcast @ 1,100’

Visibility: 10 miles/Wind: calm/Altimeter: 30.14”

Forecast: We’re back on track after a brief bout of light precipitation temporarily derailed our Summer-like weather. Look for mostly clear skies today through tomorrow; warm with highs of 65-70F and an overnight low of 50F. Existing record high temperatures in the upper-70s are not expected to be surpassed. Outlook is for continued dry but cooler conditions Saturday through Wednesday, the mercury about average for late October as highs reach 55-60F and lows drop to 45-50F. Long-term projections show the next wet cycle beginning in about a week.

Halloween Night… Partly cloudy, light wind, 45-50F, Moon (84% full) rising at 4:31pm, sunset 5:58pm.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways are damp in spots, temp 50F. Willamette Valley roads are mixed wet/dry, thermometer readings near 50F. The Columbia River Gorge has dry pavement, temperatures 50-55F. For the Cascades, highways are mixed wet/dry, 40-45F, the free air freezing level is at 16,000 feet. * An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are NNE 5 knots nearshore but blowing N 15-20 knots out at Stonewall Bank this morning with seas 6-7 feet at 11 seconds. A Small Craft Advisory for winds is in effect from 11:00am this morning through late tonight out past 10 miles from shore. North winds are expected to increase today as a trough of low pressure develops north up the Oregon Coast today, with the strongest winds over the outer waters reaching close to 25 knots. The winds continue into the evening before weakening overnight, then are likely to remain under 20 knots through the weekend, before the next chance for small craft advisory levels with northerlies late Monday. A long-period westerly swell arrives late Friday, building seas up into the 10-12 foot range on Saturday. Seas subside back below 10 feet Sunday, and stay in the 4-8 foot range into early next week. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Mostly sunny, moderate breeze, surf 4-6 feet (low).

* Tides

10/26 Thu 11:07 AM 4.07 L

10/26 Thu 4:44 PM 6.85 H

10/26 Thu 11:59 PM 1.04 L

10/27 Fri 7:15 AM 6.31 H

In Short: Mainly clear and warm, then rain in about a week.