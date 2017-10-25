Newport Police in a wild and woolly chase after a man with a knife…

Newport Police Officers responded Wednesday morning to the area of NW 15th and NW Grove on a report of a man threatening others with a knife. Witnesses told police that Daniel Robert Rayos, 33, of Newport, had pulled a knife on a citizen after being asked to leave. When Rayos learned that somebody had called the police, he took off running.

Witnesses say Rayos ran through a nearby neighborhood.

Newport officers and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputies searched the area north of Jump Off Joe, a known campsite of Rayos. Rayos was spotted by officers and advised he was under arrest. Rayos fled on foot down through the foliage, to the beach below.

Officers figured Rayos was hiding in the thick beach brush so they set up a perimeter. Slowly, police officers and sheriff’s deputies were able to close in on him.

Rayos attempted to flee a second time, but was quickly corralled in the thick vegetation. After a short standoff Rayos was taken into custody. He was was taken to the Lincoln County Jail and booked on the charges of Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Menacing, Escape and Disorderly Conduct.