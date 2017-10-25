Weedman on the streets of Newport….and Ken Gagne is there…

Written by Ken Gagne

Let me introduce you to the happiest man I know. I had to stop and take some pics today because he makes me laugh so hard every time I see him and his name is the “Weedman” (Edward P. Biggar). I 1st met Eddie at the Newport Seafood and Wine Festival some years ago. Everyday he’s out on Hwy 101 waving, smiling, helping people cross the street because traffic is very dangerous crossing Hwy 101. Eddie is a father of 5 with 5 grandchildren. Eddie says he’s so thankful to the Lord cause people give him tips all the time and he donates them to the homeless and local soup kitchens , he just donated $800. Eddie has his own radio show on Boss radio 100.7 and will be on again on 11/3 at 8 a.m. He’s in the performing arts center in the Adams Family play and also is the vice-president of the Newport Eagles club. Eddie works as an independent contractor for Newport Can Medicine, on NW 15th, just west of 101, and also the Newport Cannabis Literacy Ambassador. Anyway Eddie is a really great guy.