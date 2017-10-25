A fee bump reminder from Oregon DMV



New Oregon vehicle fees take effect Jan. 1, 2018

DMV renewal notices with new registration fees start going out in November

New Oregon vehicle registration, title and trip permit fees take effect Jan. 1, 2018, providing funding for a major investment in the state’s transportation system. Oregon residents with vehicle tags expiring on or after Jan. 1 will see new registration fees in their renewal reminders starting in November. The fee for two-year passenger vehicle registration renewal – DMV’s most common vehicle transaction – will go from $86 for two years to $112.

The registration fee is based on the vehicle registration renewal date, not when the fee is paid. DMV mails renewal reminders several weeks before a vehicle’s tags expire.

Vehicle registration fees, title fees and other motor vehicle-related fees, such as fuels taxes and motor carriers’ weight-mile taxes, help support Oregon’s transportation system – statewide and at the local levels. The increased fees are part of a major funding package to improve our state’s transportation system and to strengthen our economy. The Oregon Legislature and Gov. Kate Brown approved House Bill 2017 to provide Oregonians with improved roads and bridges, more transportation options, and enhanced safety throughout the system.

In addition to this vehicle registration fee increase, the package is funded by increases in other transportation-related fees that take effect Jan. 1, 2018. These include increases on motor fuel taxes and fees for title transfers and commercial motor vehicles. The bill also creates a 0.5 percent privilege tax on new vehicle purchases, and a $15 fee on new adult bicycles that cost $200 or more.

Here are some transportation system investments your fees will support:

* Highway maintenance, preservation, seismic upgrades and safety, including specific construction projects across the state.

* Increased funding for small cities and counties.

* A Safe Routes to School infrastructure program to reduce barriers and hazards for children walking or bicycling to and from school.

* Economic benefits by sustaining jobs, keeping freight moving, and providing a boost to local communities across the state.

For upcoming transportation projects in your area, visit www.oregon.gov/ODOT.

Any time you need to visit a DMV office, first check www.OregonDMV.com to find office hours and locations, and to make sure you have everything you need before your visit. You also can do some DMV business from home at OregonDMV.com. You can renew your vehicle registration, file a change of address or file notice of the sale of your vehicle online without getting in line at an office.