Certain fees going up in Lincoln City

The Lincoln City City Council is proposing to raise certain fees on select city services:

* Community Center – Recreation fee increase of 10%

* Driftwood Public Library – Headphones revised from $2.00 to $3.00

* Planning and Community Development – New land exchange fee of $850 plus one-half the cost of an appraisal

* Public Works – New fees for erosion control kits $125.75; fire hydrant relocation fee of $3,125; and street cut fee of $500 for 1st year, $400 for 2nd year, $300 for 3rd year, $200 for 4th year, and $100 for 5th year.

Interested persons may comment in writing about these proposed increases at any time prior to the meeting which is scheduled for Monday, November 13th at 6:00 pm in the Council Chambers, City Hall third floor, 801 SW Highway 101, Lincoln City.

The City Council will also receive oral and written comments on the proposed Resolution 2017-20 at the time scheduled for public comment. A copy of the draft Resolution 2017-20 may be obtained from the Information Desk, City Hall, 3rd Floor, 801 SW Hwy 101, Lincoln City, Oregon.