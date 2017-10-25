best price for lisinopril acyclovir (zovirax) cost best price for methotrexate cephalexin 500mg buy online buy metformin 500mg tab

Certain fees going up in Lincoln City

 Daily News
Oct 252017
 

Lincoln City City Hall
and Library
File photo

The Lincoln City City Council is proposing to raise certain fees on select city services:

* Community Center – Recreation fee increase of 10%
* Driftwood Public Library – Headphones revised from $2.00 to $3.00
* Planning and Community Development – New land exchange fee of $850 plus one-half the cost of an appraisal
* Public Works – New fees for erosion control kits $125.75; fire hydrant relocation fee of $3,125; and street cut fee of $500 for 1st year, $400 for 2nd year, $300 for 3rd year, $200 for 4th year, and $100 for 5th year.

Interested persons may comment in writing about these proposed increases at any time prior to the meeting which is scheduled for Monday, November 13th at 6:00 pm in the Council Chambers, City Hall third floor, 801 SW Highway 101, Lincoln City.

The City Council will also receive oral and written comments on the proposed Resolution 2017-20 at the time scheduled for public comment. A copy of the draft Resolution 2017-20 may be obtained from the Information Desk, City Hall, 3rd Floor, 801 SW Hwy 101, Lincoln City, Oregon.

Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.