Kayak with no human aboard spotted offshore of Lincoln City

11:20am

North Lincoln Fire Rescue are headed for the ocean off 1946 NE 70th on a report of a resident spotting a kayak well offshore without no one in or around it.

11:38am

Coast Guard is on scene searching.

12:05pm

Coast Guard brings canoe in close enough to shore for NLFR Jet Ski Team can pick it up and bring it in to the beach. No sign of any occupant. Might be a kayak that was shaken loose during last weekend’s heavy weather or an accident during the storms.