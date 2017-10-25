Weather or Not: Pothole or Puddle?

Wednesday, Oct. 25th – Lincoln County

Summary: Sunny, warm and breezy yesterday; partly cloudy, fog overnight.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 66F/51F/19mph/0.00”

Depoe Bay: 65F/44F/13mph/0.00”

Newport: 73F/43F/29mph/0.00”

Waldport: 68F/49F/17mph/0.00”

Yachats: 70F/47F/34mph/0.00”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: scattered @ 500’

Visibility: 5 miles/Wind: calm/Altimeter: 30.24”

Forecast: There’s a bit of a bump ahead on our Summer-like road this afternoon and evening, but whether it’s just a pothole or a puddle remains to be seen. Expect increasing clouds today with a slight chance of showers, high about 60F. Showers are possible tonight, too, low of 45-50F. Tomorrow, we’re back on the high road as sunshine returns and the thermometer heads for 65F. Outlook is for sunny and 70F Friday, then mainly clear Saturday through Tuesday, temps cooling somewhat to near normal as highs reach the upper-50s to low-60s and lows dip to 45-50F.

Halloween Night… Partly cloudy, light wind, 45-50F, Moon (84% full) rising at 4:31pm, sunset 5:58pm.

NOTE: With the stormy season upon us, use Weather or Not’s Twitter feed to get updated regional travel info and immediate notification of any new advisories, watches or warnings affecting the Central Coast. Follow @chrisburnswx.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways are dry, temps 35-40F. Willamette Valley roads are dry, thermometer readings 40-45F, and it’s foggy in some areas. The Columbia River Gorge has dry pavement, temperatures 40-45F. For the Cascades, highways are dry, 35-50F, the snow level is above 8,000 feet. * An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are E 5 knots nearshore but blowing N 10-15 knots out at Stonewall Bank this morning with seas 7 feet at 13 seconds. A weak front will move across Central Coast waters today, but there will be minimal impacts. Surface high pressure builds back up behind the front and remains into this weekend. A thermal trough will move northward along the Oregon Coast into coastal water zones later Thursday and Friday, bringing a period of easterly winds, with gusty conditions possible near coastal gaps. Winds will become northerly again late this weekend. Seas are currently 6-7 feet and will remain in the 5-7 foot range through the rest of this week. A longer period NW swell will arrive late Friday into Saturday, building seas up to 10-12 feet for Saturday. Seas gradually subside Saturday night into Sunday. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Mixed skies, moderate breeze, surf 4-6 feet (low).

* For a safe and enjoyable time on the Central Coast, the Oregon Parks & Recreation Department offers these Beach Safety Tips.

* Tides

10/25 Wed 10:09 AM 3.83 L

10/25 Wed 3:54 PM 7.28 H

10/25 Wed 11:03 PM 0.79 L

10/26 Thu 6:10 AM 6.30 H

In Short: Increasing clouds, chance of showers, then mainly clear and warm.