Bayview Road slide closer up…

Lincoln County Road Department is still assessing the Bayview Road slide, a slide that has been active for a number of years just across the Alsea River from Waldport. This time the slip-out was off the east end of the old slide and was likely triggered by our big rain surge over the weekend.

The county engineer says they’re going to bring in a geo-tech to do some hole boring to determine the composition of the hillside. Initial impressions are that the hillside is not very sturdy and is quite vulnerable to heavy rain events. In a previous repair, the county pounded in very stiff pilings to beef up the hillside. What slid over the weekend was the part that didn’t have pilings.

In the meantime, Bayview Road will remain a one lane road through the slide area for the entire winter while the engineers monitor the hill’s activity and assess the best way to re-strengthen it.

Drivers obviously need to be aware of oncoming traffic through that stretch of road so they don’t get into any accidents – or God forbid – anyone goes over the side. It’s a very long way down to the bay.