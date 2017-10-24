Dress Rehearsal for Trick or Treaters!

A message from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office:

Stop by our HALLOWEEN DRESS REHEARSAL event at the Lincoln County Courthouse in the Board of Commissioners Conference Room on the 1st floor this Friday, October 27th from 1:00-5:00pm. All ages are welcome.

We will inspect your costumes for safety and visibility. We will also be handing out trick or treat bags, glow sticks, and other goodies such as glow in the dark headpieces and stickers. We have something for everyone so stop on by and show off those costumes!

—————————————–

And when you take your little ones to the Courthouse to show off their costumes, don’t forget your cell phone. Take cell phone pictures and send them to:

News@NewsLincolnCounty.com so we can share your photos with the whole county!