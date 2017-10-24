Traffic crash south of Newport – another crash at mp 125 Depoe Bay

Oct 242017
8:45am
Report of a traffic crash in Newport on 101 at mile post 145, which is just south of the bridge. Semi vs car. No word on injuries. Northbound lane is blocked.
8:49am
Doesn’t sound like there are any injuries.
8:50am
Report of another traffic crash at milepost 125. Depoe Bay Fire is responding to that. Reports from the scene is that after the traffic crash a man in one of the vehicles jumped out and started running away. Either other motorists or by-standers took off after him. They caught him and are holding him down at Fishing Rock State Park. Law enforcement is enroute.
9:06am
The semi vs car accident south of the bridge in Newport has been largely cleared.
