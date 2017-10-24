Weather or Not: The Earmarks of Summer

Tuesday, Oct. 24th – Lincoln County

Summary: Sunny, warm and breezy yesterday; partly cloudy overnight.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 65F/53F/24mph/0.00”

Depoe Bay: 63F/48F/13mph/0.00”

Newport: 68F/52F/25mph/0.00”

Waldport: 62F/52F/14mph/0.00”

Yachats: 65F/54F/33mph/0.00”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: unlimited

Visibility: 10 miles/Wind: E 21mph G25/Altimeter: 30.35”

Forecast: Today’s weather is expected to have all the earmarks of Summer, including sunshine, a high temperature in the mid-60s or better and a northerly breeze. Clear tonight, low around 50F. Look for increasing clouds tomorrow, light winds and the mercury stopping at about 60F. Outlook is for a slight chance of showers Wednesday night, then right back to ‘Summer’ with mostly clear skies Thursday through Monday, and thermometer readings a bit above average – highs of 60-65F and lows of 45-50F during the extended period.

Halloween Night… Partly cloudy, light wind, 45-50F, Moon (84% full) rising at 4:31pm.

NOTE: With the stormy season upon us, use Weather or Not’s Twitter feed to get updated regional travel info and immediate notification of any new advisories, watches or warnings affecting the Central Coast. Follow @chrisburnswx.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways are dry, temps 45-50F. Willamette Valley roads are dry, thermometer readings 45-50F, and it’s foggy in some areas. The Columbia River Gorge has dry pavement, temperatures 45-55F. For the Cascades, highways are dry, 35-45F, the free air freezing level is 15,000 feet. * An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are NE 5-10 knots this morning with seas 9 feet at 14 seconds. A Small Craft Advisory for winds is in effect from 2:00pm this afternoon through late tonight out past 10 miles from shore. High pressure building over the Northeast Pacific will remain in place through most of the next 7 days. Meanwhile, a thermally-induced surface low will stay over Northern California and the Southern Oregon Coast. This pattern will result in persist NNE winds, gusty at times. 25 knot winds are feasible this afternoon, but the latest projections and buoy observations show lighter winds this morning. A minor front will move through Central Coast waters tomorrow, which will briefly weaken the Northeast Pacific high and turn winds to light westerly. Gustier northerly winds will return for later in the week. Seas are finally down to 8-9 feet this morning, and should continue to gradually fall to around 6 feet by tomorrow, and then stay in the 5-7 foot range through Friday. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Sunny, breezy, surf 7-8 feet (moderate).

* For a safe and enjoyable time on the Central Coast, the Oregon Parks & Recreation Department offers these Beach Safety Tips.

* Tides

10/24 Tue 9:22 AM 3.48 L

10/24 Tue 3:13 PM 7.70 H

10/24 Tue 10:14 PM 0.49 L

10/25 Wed 5:09 AM 6.46 H

In Short: Sunny and warm, chance of showers late tomorrow, then mainly clear.