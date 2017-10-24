Lincoln City City Council: Roads End Zoning – Undergrounding D-Lake power lines – and Schooner Pt. Turnout

The Lincoln City City Council last night approved a couple of long-awaited city beautification projects – the first being the undergrounding of power and cable lines on both sides of Highway 101 at the D River Wayside. The 1,400 feet of utility lines will be buried on both sides of Highway 101, and underneath the D River riverbed – from NW 2nd Drive to SW Ebb Avenue. Street lights will be converted to LEDs and their light will be focused downward so they don’t give off an irritating bright light to motorists during nighttime.

The winning bid on the project went to K&E Excavating who bid $1.65 million. No construction period was announced. Money for the project will come from urban renewal funds – not the city’s general operating fund.

The other major project, also funded by the city’s urban renewal program, seeks to offer locals and tourists a place to get out of their cars, stretch their legs and admire the natural beauty around them – including the mouth of the Siletz River. Devil’s Lake Rock Company was the low bidder on the project which will see the creation of asphalt and striped parking for more orderly parking of vehicles. An information kiosk will greet visitors who pull into the wayside area. Visitors will easily find a place to park – and it will be pedestrian friendly. The new wayside will also connect toi other already established pathways like the Head to Bay Trail which originates near Cascade Head at the north end of Lincoln City and winds its way south to the Taft area’s waterfront at 101 and SW 51st.

No time line was mentioned on this project either, but the bid has been awarded and it’s just a matter of time when you’ll notice construction going on at D River and at the Cutler District Baywalk at Schooner Point.

And finally the city council approved new land use zoning for the Roads End area. See earlier stories on this topic here on NewsLincolnCounty.com. The upshot of the new land use plan is to accomplish two seemingly contradictory forces – the desire for quiet neighborhoods while allowing vacation rentals to add to the city’s economy. The council formally adopted a plan Monday night that takes both perspectives into consideration. The new rules put a cap on the number of vacation rentals within the Roads End area – which the area already violates. The city will keep that cap in place until a turn-over in VRD ownership reduces the number of vacation rentals to a slightly lower level than exists today.