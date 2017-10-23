Bayview Road north of Waldport has a slumping problem – half the road is gone!



Seana Anderson photo/Waldport Community Facebook page

Just got word that Bayview Road across the bay from Waldport, a mile east of Highway 101, has slumped pretty bad, consuming the entire eastbound lane. Road crews are on site and have a concrete barrier up. No word on whether there is any danger of further slumping.

Update:

Lincoln County Public Works says that spot along Bayview has been a chronic problem. They had years earlier shored-up the hillside with pilings and put a “bridge looking” structure on top, shoring up the eastbound lane. It worked for a number of years, but recent heavy rains may have caused a number of downhill trees to give way and roll down the hill thereby weakening the whole hillside causing the eastside pavement to give way as well.

NewsLincolnCounty was told that Bayview will likely be a single lane road for a while since it’ll take serious geotechnic investigating to determine the best plan to fix things. So for those who routinely drive that stretch of Bayview, remember there is only half a road through there and it’s good to be courteous and “take turns.”