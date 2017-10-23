Trailer fire in South Beach

1:30pm

Newport Fire is enroute to a report of a trailer fire at 1385 SE 35th.

1:32pm

It’s a trailer with a localized fire. Occupant was burned on the hand. They’ve evacuated the trailer. Something about smoldering materials.

1:34pm

Fire Chief Rob Murphy crossing the Yaquina Bay Bridge says there’s no smoke plume visible from the bridge.

1:38pm

Arriving fire units don’t see anything on fire.

1:40pm

Arriving firefighters have determined it’s unit #6. Investigating.

1:43pm

Fire is out. Chief Murphy wants the occupant to be checked out. Has a burned hand.