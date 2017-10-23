Trailer fire in South Beach

Oct 232017
1:30pm
Newport Fire is enroute to a report of a trailer fire at 1385 SE 35th.
1:32pm
It’s a trailer with a localized fire. Occupant was burned on the hand. They’ve evacuated the trailer. Something about smoldering materials.
1:34pm
Fire Chief Rob Murphy crossing the Yaquina Bay Bridge says there’s no smoke plume visible from the bridge.
1:38pm
Arriving fire units don’t see anything on fire.
1:40pm
Arriving firefighters have determined it’s unit #6. Investigating.
1:43pm
Fire is out. Chief Murphy wants the occupant to be checked out. Has a burned hand.
