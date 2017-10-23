Toledo: The Tremors of Halloween

The Toledo Public Library invites children and their parents to Getting the Tremors for Halloween! a celebration of the spookiest night of the year. Fun for the whole family at the Toledo Public Library on Friday, Oct. 27 at 5 pm – 9 pm. Games, prizes, snacks, and at 7pm we will be showing a scary movie just to top it off. Come in costume to compete in our Costume Contest. We are accepting carved or painted pumpkins for the Pumpkin Contest at the library from Oct 18—27. Judging for the pumpkin contest and prizes awarded at the party!!