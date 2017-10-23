Beautiful but deadly – Stay high up the beach – Stay off the rocks!

Most people look at the waves and think…”That’s not too high, they won’t get me…” when in fact THEY WILL. A phenomenon called “Swell Capture” can put a single wave ashore that’s twice the size of the rest of the waves. Way out at sea, waves travel to distant shores. Sometimes those waves, coming from different parts of the ocean, meet up, pump up, and eventually SLAM ashore, catching surfers, swimmers and beachcombers COMPLETELY OFF GUARD…and the results are frequently tragic.

So when you look at the ocean, the waves you see are just “the minimum” size. They’re not anywhere near the size and power of a “Sneaker Wave.” Sneaker Waves are deadly. All too frequently someone who is swept offshore by a Sneaker Wave is found dead and floating within a week. Don’t be one of them. Don’t let your children be one of them. Adults and children are killed every year along the Oregon Coast. The message doesn’t get any clearer than that.