Weather or Not: All She Wrote

Monday, Oct. 23rd – Lincoln County

Summary: Mostly cloudy, drizzle, breezy yesterday; clearing overnight.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain/Total*

Lincoln City: 60F/52F/26mph/0.03”/5.89”

Depoe Bay: 59F/52F/23mph/~0.00”/5.97”

Newport: 57F/50F/26mph/0.01”/4.90”

Waldport: 58F/50F/23mph/0.01”/3.62”

Yachats: 56F/52F/31mph//0.08”/5.56”

*Since last dry day, October 18th.

Precipitation Totals…

So far in October 2017: 7.70”

Normal October: 5.12”

So far in 2017: 65.06”

Average annual: ~70.00”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: unlimited

Visibility: 10 miles/Wind: E 11mph /Altimeter: 30.55”

Forecast: The monthly rain total above may be all she wrote for this October. Except for a slight chance of showers midweek, it looks like clear sailing through Halloween. Mostly sunny today and tomorrow, some fog possible tonight, light winds, high 60F, low 50F. Outlook is for sunny skies tomorrow, a couple light rain showers possible on Wednesday, then mostly clear Thursday through Sunday. The mercury is expected to be a bit above average as highs climb to 60-65F and lows dip into the low-50s.

Halloween Night… Partly cloudy, light wind, 45F, Moon (84% full) rising at 4:31pm.

NOTE: With the stormy season upon us, use Weather or Not’s Twitter feed to get updated regional travel info and immediate notification of any new advisories, watches or warnings affecting the Central Coast. Follow @chrisburnswx.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways are dry, temps 45-50F. Willamette Valley roads are dry, thermometer readings 45-50F, a Dense Fog Advisory is in effect. The Columbia River Gorge has dry pavement, temperature 45F. For the Cascades, highways are mixed wet/dry, 35-40F, the free air freezing level is 12,000 feet. * An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are E 5-10 knots this morning with square seas 13 feet at 13 seconds. A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas is in effect through this evening. High pressure is building in over Central Coast waters. An inverted surface trough along the coast strengthens Monday night and Tuesday, which will produce northerly wind gusts around 20-25 knots. This will be short-lived as a weak cold front drops south on Wednesday, bringing northerlies around 20 knots behind it. The inverted surface trough under high pressure returns late in the week with 25 knot wind gusts possible again Thursday and Friday. Seas gradually falling today, dropping below 10 feet late this evening. They’ll continue to gradually subside to around 6 feet by Wednesday, and stay around 5-7 feet through Friday. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Sunny, moderate breeze, surf 8-10 feet (moderate).

* For a safe and enjoyable time on the Central Coast, the Oregon Parks & Recreation Department offers these Beach Safety Tips.

* Tides

10/23 Mon 8:43 AM 3.07 L

10/23 Mon 2:38 PM 8.08 H

10/23 Mon 9:30 PM 0.19 L

10/24 Tue 4:15 AM 6.73 H

In Short: Mostly clear and warmer.