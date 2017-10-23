OCCC Nursing Students on a mission….

The public is in invited to help with OCCC Nursing’s Hygiene Supply Drive, next weekend. Every fall for the last 8 years, Oregon Coast Community College’s Student Nurses Organization has completed a community service project, a “Hygiene Drive.” Conducted at various local businesses, the drive supports the county Homeless Education & Literacy Project (HELP).

The student nurses are stationed at the local sites providing information about homeless youth in Lincoln County and asking our community to help by donating hygiene products for the youth. Last year, our community was so generous that we were able to collect 1,600 pounds of supplies!

The items are distributed to each of the county sites at the local high schools for ease of access. The HELP director is Katey Townsend. We hope you’ll join us this year at one of two locations:

Oct. 28 • Fred Meyer in Newport • 9am-3pm

Oct. 28 • WalMart in Newport • 9am-3pm

To learn more, call 541-867-8548 or visit www.oregoncoastcc.org.