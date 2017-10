Lincoln County Sheriff Curtis L. Landers will be the guest speaker at the next monthly luncheon of the Toledo Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, Oct. 19. He will report on the operations of the sheriff’s office.

The luncheon is at the Toledo union hall, 138 NW 1st Street. The luncheon opens at 11:30 a.m. for socializing and the program begins at noon. All attendees are asked to pay $12 at the door to cover the cost of lunch. The public is welcome to attend. The Oct. 19 luncheon is the last one for the year.

C. J. Drake on behalf of the Toledo Chamber of Commerce

Chamber office: 541-336-3183

www.ToledoOregon.org