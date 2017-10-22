Flood Warning for Siletz River extended…

The Flood Warning has been extended by the National Weather Service and continues for the Siletz River at Siletz through early tomorrow morning. At 9:00am Sunday the stage was 18.9 feet / 25,563 cfs. Flood stage is 16.0 feet and flood flow is 19,000 cfs. The Siletz River will crest at 19 feet Sunday morning, and is forecast to fall below flood stage Sunday evening. Above 20 feet, expect widespread flooding downstream. Increased flooding can be expected in the housing development downstream from Mack Landing. Numerous private roads and a trailer park between Mile Posts 2.5 and 5.0 near Sunset Landing to Coyote Rock are flooded. Flooding may be exacerbated during high tide this afternoon.