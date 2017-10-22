Weather or Not: Fading Out

Sunday, Oct. 22nd – Lincoln County

Summary: Heavy rain, very windy yesterday; rain, breezy overnight.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain/Total*

Lincoln City: 59F/53F/62mph/2.74”/5.86”

Depoe Bay: 58F/53F/51mph/2.81”/5.97”

Newport: 55F/52F/53mph/2.54”/4.89”

Waldport: 57F/53F/42mph/1.82”/3.61”

Yachats: 58F/53F/59mph/3.05”/5.48”

*Since last dry day, October 18th.

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: overcast @ 400’

Visibility: 5 miles/Wind: SSW 16mph G24/Altimeter: 30.14”

A Flood Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for the Siletz River at Siletz, in effect until this evening. This morning the stage was 16.0 feet/18,810 cfs. Flood stage is 16.0 feet and flood flow 19,000 cfs. Minor flooding is forecast. The Siletz is forecast to rise above flood stage and expected to crest at 17.0 feet around 11:00am today. Above 18 feet, expect minor flooding of the small housing development near Mile Post 8 downstream from Mack Landing. Widespread lowland and pasture land flooding also occurs at this level. Flooding may be exacerbated during high tide.

Forecast: Predictions of 2-3 inches of rainfall and wind gusts of 45-60 mph were on target for yesterday’s storm. The situation is much different today as the Pineapple Express fades out and we drop to just a chance of showers, sou’westers falling to 10-15 mph gusting 20-25, and a high near 60F. Mostly cloudy tonight, low 50F. Expect areas of fog tomorrow morning followed by sunny skies and the thermometer climbs to 60-65F. Outlook is for mainly clear and warm through Saturday except for a chance of showers Wednesday. Temps should be just above average as highs reach 60-65F and lows slump to 50F.

Halloween Night… Partly cloudy, light wind, 45F, waxing gibbous Moon (84% full) rising at 4:31pm.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways are wet, temps 50-55F. Willamette Valley roads are wet, thermometer readings 50-55F. The Columbia River Gorge has wet pavement, temperatures 50-55F. For the Cascades, highways are wet, 40-45F, the snow level is well above the passes at 8,000 feet.

* Outlook for weekend travelers is mixed wet/dry pavement at all elevations including the Coast Range and Cascades through tonight.

* An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT's TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are S 15-20 knots this morning with steep seas 14-15 feet at 11 seconds. A Small Craft Advisory for winds is in effect until 11:00am this morning. A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas is in effect through late tonight. By this afternoon, winds should be down below 20 knots. Seas, however, will still be up around 12-14 feet through tonight. With dominant wave periods at 12-13 seconds, seas will continue to be very steep. High pressure builds over Central Coast waters starting later today and stays in place the first part of this week. An inverted surface trough along the coast strengthens Monday night and Tuesday, which will produce N wind gusts 20-25 knots. A cold front drops S on Wednesday, bringing moderate small craft northerlies. The inverted surface trough under high pressure returns late in the week with small craft advisory wind speeds possible. Seas are starting to gradually fall behind the front as well this morning. Expect them to remain above 10 feet through at least late tonight, possibly through much of Monday as well. Once seas drop below 10 feet, they remain there through Friday.

On the Beach… Rain/showers, breezy, surf 10-12 feet (moderate).

* Tides

10/22 Sun 8:07 AM 2.61 L

10/22 Sun 2:06 PM 8.39 H

10/22 Sun 8:50 PM -0.03 L

10/23 Mon 3:27 AM 7.02 H

In Short: Rain turning to showers, then clearing.