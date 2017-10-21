Power lines and cable TV lines are dropping like flies region-wide

A Nor’wester storm track continues to pound us. Power lines and cable tv lines are falling throughout the region. Pacific Power and Central Lincoln PUD crews have got to be getting a bit tired of racing from one downed line after another. Unfortunately Chris Burns, our weather prognosticator says it’s going to stay just like this through tomorrow. But by late afternoon winds should begin easing a bit. Up to an inch-and-a-half today and another half-inch tomorrow.

Heavy surf is also with us. Stay off the beaches. Don’t play life-or-death chicken with the waves. A woman lost her life Thursday down in Gold Beach. She walked too close to the action on the beach. She was swept away – her body found a little bit upstream from the mouth of the Rogue River.

Again, the heavy rain will hang with us through tomorrow afternoon, then taper off. Then Monday through Wednesday a quick (but brief) return of summer with light winds and high’s in the mid-60s.