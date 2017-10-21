Winds of Praise KWPB-FM Newport concert at Central Coast Assembly of God Today!

Winds of Praise Broadcasting / KWPB-LP, Newport, is kicking off its 20th “birthday” celebration with “Fire + Gold”, a worship band from Corvallis. The husband-wife duo, Ryan and Hayley Smith, will be in concert Sat. at 7 pm at Central Coast Assembly of God in Newport.

The concert is free.

A love offering will be taken. A raffle of gift certificates, and “The POST Puppy” book by Winds of Praise POST editor Kelli Albright will be offered as fundraisers for the non-profit ministry. Birthday cake will be served following the concert.