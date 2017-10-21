buy viagra pay with paypal where to buy doxycycline 100mg exelon infrastructure share price how much does a prescription of viagra cost price for zyprexa

Depoe Bay: House fire at 3825 North 101

 Daily News
Oct 212017
 

House fire at 3825 No. 101, Gleneden Beach
DBFD photo


11:05am
Report of a house fire 3825 North 101, Depoe Bay. It’s across from the Depoe Bay Bakery. Caller says she sees smoke. Another caller says somebody’s trying to knock down the flames with a garden hose. Depoe Bay Fire-Rescue is calling for a back-up engine to assist.

11:11am
Arriving firefighters say it’s a two story wood frame house, with smoke pouring out a 2nd story window. More back-up from North Lincoln Fire for a water tender. ODOT and Pacific Power are being called to the scene. ODOT for traffic control on 101.

11:21am
Fire has been knocked down. Mop up begins.

