Depoe Bay: House fire at 3825 North 101

11:05amReport of a house fire 3825 North 101, Depoe Bay. It’s across from the Depoe Bay Bakery. Caller says she sees smoke. Another caller says somebody’s trying to knock down the flames with a garden hose. Depoe Bay Fire-Rescue is calling for a back-up engine to assist.

Arriving firefighters say it’s a two story wood frame house, with smoke pouring out a 2nd story window. More back-up from North Lincoln Fire for a water tender. ODOT and Pacific Power are being called to the scene. ODOT for traffic control on 101.

Fire has been knocked down. Mop up begins.

Call for citizen photos: Send to News@NewsLincolnCounty.com