Siletz firefighters receive $4,500 from Georgia-Pacific

The Siletz Rural Fire Protection District (RFPD) was one of 40 fire departments nationwide to be awarded Georgia-Pacific Bucket Brigade grants this year. Siletz RFPD will receive $4,500 to help replace outdated jackets, pants and helmets.

“We are pleased and honored to support our local first responders,” said Loria Holden, safety leader at the Georgia-Pacific containerboard mill in Toledo, Oregon. “Siletz RFPD is one of the agencies that would support any response to a major incident at the mill. The firefighting equipment funded by this Bucket Brigade grant will help make our mill and community a safer place.”

The Bucket Brigade program awarded $188,400 in grants to departments this year for equipment critical to firefighters’ safety. Since the program began in 2006, Georgia-Pacific has given more than $2.2 million in cash and educational materials to 287 fire departments that serve the company’s facility communities across the country.

“This grant will allow us to serve our community more adequately and safely than ever before,” said Siletz Fire Chief R.C. Mock. “We’re grateful to Georgia-Pacific for recognizing our equipment needs and we will put the funds to good use.”

In addition, two Toledo mill employees, B.J. Wawrak and Benjamin Conklin, volunteer at Siletz RFPD.

Bucket Brigade grants are based on need and are funded by the Georgia-Pacific Foundation and local Georgia-Pacific facilities. Funds typically are used to purchase new protective clothing and replace items such as damaged safety gear and aging equipment.

Through the program, Georgia-Pacific also gives all grant applicants free memberships to the National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC), which provides access to tools, resources, programs and advocacy for first-responders across the nation.

The fire departments receiving Bucket Brigade grants this year span 24 states where Georgia-Pacific has facilities: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.