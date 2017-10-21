Weather or Not: A Classic Pineapple Express

Saturday, Oct. 21st – Lincoln County

Summary: Heavy showers, sunbreaks yesterday; rain, breezy overnight.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain/Total*

Lincoln City: 54F/49F/49mph/1.07”/3.12”

Depoe Bay: 53F/48F/41mph/0.99”/3.16”

Newport: 55F/46F/45mph/0.87”/2.38”

Waldport: 55F/47F/45mph/0.43”/1.79”

Yachats: 55F/47F/56mph/0.92”/2.43”

*Since last dry day, October 18th.

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: overcast @ 600’

Visibility: 2.5 miles/Wind: S 28mph G45/Altimeter: 29.85”

The High Wind Warning issued by the National Weather Service for the Central Coast remains in effect from 8:00am this morning to 5:00am Sunday. Winds for beaches and headlands, southerly 30-45 mph with gusts to 65. In the coastal communities, south winds 25-35 mph with gusts 45-60. Timing of the winds – early today and continuing at times through late tonight. These strong winds could result in tree damage, including downed limbs, and power lines; isolated power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles and trailers. A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.

Forecast: A classic atmospheric river event (Pineapple Express) is in play this weekend with a moisture tap running clear across the Pacific Ocean to Japan. Expect heavy rain today through tomorrow with additional accumulations of 3-6” certainly feasible and, of course, winds gusting as high as 60 mph. Daytime temperatures near 55F and tonight’s low about 50F. Outlook is for the tap to be shut off by Sunday night, fog and some low clouds early Monday and Tuesday with sunny afternoons, a chance of showers Wednesday, then mainly clear Thursday and Friday. The mercury peaks at 60F or better during the day and dips to 45-50F overnight.

Halloween Night… Showers, light wind, 45F, waxing gibbous Moon (84% full) rising at 4:31pm.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways are wet, temp 45F. Willamette Valley roads are wet, thermometer readings 45-50F. The Columbia River Gorge has wet pavement, temperatures 45-50F. For the Cascades, highways have packed snow, slush and ice, 30-35F, the snow level is 6,000 feet, rising to 8,000 feet by this afternoon.

* Outlook for weekend travelers is wet pavement and windy at all elevations including the Coast Range and Cascades tonight through Sunday night. A Flood Watch is effect for all areas away from the coast so high/standing water is possible just about anywhere.

* An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are S 30-35 knots gusting 40 this morning with extremely rough and steep seas 21 feet at just 10 seconds. A Gale Warning is in effect through late tonight. Winds will temporarily subside a bit behind a warm front later this morning, but will ramp back up this afternoon for our second peak. We could see a few gusts to 50 knots with this second peak this evening, but they shouldn’t be frequent. Swells are generally 14-17 feet, with seas becoming more windwave driven. Expect seas to generally stay in the middle-teens until this evening when they build up into the upper-teens ahead of an approaching cold front. However, seas off the Central Coast will reach 21 feet or higher. High pressure builds over the waters starting Sunday, improving conditions on the coastal waters through midweek. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Rainy and windy, surf 18-20 feet (high).

* Stay off of jetties and offshore rocks, and be extremely watchful on rocky shores or sandy beaches. These areas may be periodically inundated by surf, especially around this afternoon’s high tide. Be aware of sneaker waves that will be significantly higher than those that precede or follow them. Never turn your back on the ocean.

* Tides

10/21 Sat 7:32 AM 2.13 L

10/21 Sat 1:35 PM 8.62 H

10/21 Sat 8:12 PM -0.15 L

10/22 Sun 2:43 AM 7.30 H

In Short: Heavy rain and very windy, then clearing and drying.